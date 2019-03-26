



An Earleville, Md., man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Freddie Crockett, 40, will serve 10 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release.

The court also found that Crockett had transported child pornography.

He will also have to pay $500 in restitution to one of the victims depicted in the images that he possessed and transported.

According to his plea agreement, Crockett used two accounts on social networking sites to store, transport and possess child pornography between Oct. 20, 2016, and Oct. 24, 2017.

On Oct. 3, 2017, Yahoo deactivated one of Crockett’s accounts and associated email address for possession of child pornography.

The next day, Yahoo reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that someone using the email address had uploaded 133 files containing possible child pornography.

On Oct. 17, 2017, NCMEC provided the Maryland State Police with Yahoo’s report.

Further investigation led Maryland State Police to execute a search warrant at Crockett’s residence in Earleville on Nov. 22, 2017.

An on-scene forensic preview of the memory card from Crockett’s phone located several images of child pornography.

His phone, memory card and laptop were seized by police.

A forensic examination of those items revealed more than 75 images depicting child pornography.

Crockett was already a sex offender based on two 2010 convictions in the Circuit Court for Cecil County for surreptitiously recording teenaged females while they were changing in a bathroom at his home.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook