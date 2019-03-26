



Spring is finally here and the cherry blossoms want to bloom early.

The National Park Service has announced their new peak bloom prediction as April 1.

The original peak bloom prediction was April 3-6, but warmer temperatures in the past week and even warmer temperatures anticipated over the coming weekend, have pushed the growth of the flowers ahead.

Currently, the cherry blossoms are in stage four, also known as the peduncle elongation stage. This allows the blossoms on average from 5-10 days to peak bloom.

Cherry blossoms in ideal weather conditions can last a week or two. However, as they move past full bloom, flowers can become more fragile to rain, wind, and storms, leaving them to be mostly gone in 4-6 days.

More updates on the 2019 cherry blossoms can be found here.

This story was written by WJZ intern Lurene Heyl.