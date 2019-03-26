



Funeral services for 7-year-old Tripp Johnson will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

Johnson was killed in a 12-vehicle car crash in Harford County on March 11.

Harford County Community Gathered To Remember 7-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Bel Air Crash

The funeral will be held at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Abingdon, Md.

In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to William Paca/ Old Post Road Elementary School, 2706 Philadelphia Road, Abingdon, MD 21009, Attn: Tammy Bosley.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $91,000 in the last 12 days.

WJZ intern Lurene Heyl contributed to this story.