  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bel Air crash, Fatal crash, Harford County, Local TV, Talkers, Tripp Johnson


ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Funeral services for 7-year-old Tripp Johnson will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

Johnson was killed in a 12-vehicle car crash in Harford County on March 11.

Harford County Community Gathered To Remember 7-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Bel Air Crash

The funeral will be held at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Abingdon, Md.

In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to William Paca/ Old Post Road Elementary School, 2706 Philadelphia Road, Abingdon, MD 21009, Attn: Tammy Bosley.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $91,000 in the last 12 days.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

WJZ intern Lurene Heyl contributed to this story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s