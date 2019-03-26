



It takes water from six states to fill the Chesapeake Bay, and 150 waterways are monitored by the EPA for pollution.

The Chesapeake Bay Project has led to a 60 percent reduction in harmful nutrients like nitrogen.

The reduction in these harmful nutrients led to clearer water and more aquatic grasses, and a reduction of huge algae blooms that trigger dead zones.

But, “The president has cut the budget for federal money that goes to the states to reduce pollution by 90 percent from $73 million to just over $7 million annually,” according to Chesapeake Bay Foundation president Will Baker.

As the state’s most valuable natural resource, Trump’s cuts brought a response from Gov. Hogan; a letter to the state’s congressional delegation.

“I write today to urge you to oppose devastating cuts to the Chesapeake Bay Program proposed in the president’s fiscal year 2020 budget and to boost federal funding for this vital restoration effort to $90 million.”

When cuts were made in 2018, Maryland Senator Ben Cardin pledged, “We’re going to fight and do everything we can to ensure that these funds are maintained.”

“Fortunately saving the Bay is non-partisan,” Baker said. “If it seems like we’ve been down this road before, we have. first in 2017, and again last year.

Both times Congress voted against Trump. Now, Baker sees the proposed cuts a threat to a program that is improving the bay’s health.

“Saving the Bay is critical, and for some reason, the president is trying to defund it,” Baker said.

