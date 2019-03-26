



Commuters may find some relief when driving through Columbia as a new lane will be added to westbound Snowden River Parkway in the Village of Owen Brown in Columbia during the beginning of April.

A third left-turn lane will be constructed on westbound Snowden River Parkway between Minstrel Way and Broken Land Parkway to decrease congestion at the intersection. Construction is expected to begin on Monday, April 7.

“Improving transportation in our county is one of my top priorities,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “This project has been in the works for years and I am happy we are finally working to expand Snowden River Parkway. I believe decreasing congestion and helping commuters will benefit our entire community.”

Signs and flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic as needed during construction hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as lane shifts and temporary lane closures are expected.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers.

The project is expected to be completed by late August.

This story was written by WJZ intern Lurene Heyl.