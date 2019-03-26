  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland woman is searching for a missing engagement ring that she said fell off her finger.

Emily Small said that the ring fell off her finger while at the Towson Town Center on March 23, around 4:30 p.m.

The ring was given to her as a gift from her mother and was her great-grandmother’s.

She said that the ring has a gold band with three diamonds set in silver and the name “Shannon” scripted on the inside.

A police report has been filed.

