TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland woman is searching for a missing engagement ring that she said fell off her finger.
Emily Small said that the ring fell off her finger while at the Towson Town Center on March 23, around 4:30 p.m.
The ring was given to her as a gift from her mother and was her great-grandmother’s.
She said that the ring has a gold band with three diamonds set in silver and the name “Shannon” scripted on the inside.
A police report has been filed.
