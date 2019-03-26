BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore city woman is looking for her dog after he escaped his leash and was struck by a car in Mt. Vernon.

Alex Baker posted a plea on Facebook asking residents to look for her dog Maki.

Maki got off his leash around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Saint Paul and Madison.

He then was struck by a car and ran off.

Baker ran after him for one mile and lost him around the jail.

Maki was wearing his collar at the time and it has his owner’s information and his name.

Anyone with information should call. 443-465-1038.