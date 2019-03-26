



The National Aquarium released 11 sea turtles it was rehabilitating into the Atlantic Ocean.

Eleven sea turtles from the Baltimore rehab facility headed back into the Atlantic Ocean at Canaveral National Seashore in Florida with 25 others who were cared for at partner organizations.

The release from the Animal Rescue program marks more than 250 animals that have been rehabilitated and released since 1991.

Currently the aquarium cares for 15 other turtles and two seals named Sally and Marie. The Aquarium’s naming theme for this season’s rescued sea turtles is elements of the periodic table.

Aquarium staff will continue to care for the rescue turtle patients until they’re ready to return to their ocean home.

This story was written by WJZ intern Lurene Heyl.