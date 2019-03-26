  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, Baltimore, Baltimore National Aquarium, Inner Harbor, Sea Turtles


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium released 11 sea turtles it was rehabilitating into the Atlantic Ocean.

Eleven sea turtles from the Baltimore rehab facility headed back into the Atlantic Ocean at Canaveral National Seashore in Florida with 25 others who were cared for at partner organizations.

Sea Turtle Release | Florida | March 20, 2019

The release from the Animal Rescue program marks more than 250 animals that have been rehabilitated and released since 1991.

Currently the aquarium cares for 15 other turtles and two seals named Sally and Marie. The Aquarium’s naming theme for this season’s rescued sea turtles is elements of the periodic table.

Sea Turtle Release | Florida | March 20, 2019

Aquarium staff will continue to care for the rescue turtle patients until they’re ready to return to their ocean home.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This story was written by WJZ intern Lurene Heyl.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s