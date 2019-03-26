



Shoppers Food and Pharmacy says it has no immediate plans to close any Shoppers stores, the company said Tuesday.

After multiple reports swirled around social media Monday, the company released a statement saying the stores are not closing.

“Several of the recent media reports have said that Shoppers Food and Pharmacy stores are closing. We want to clarify that there are no immediate plans for any Shoppers stores to close. What we previously communicated was that UNFI plans to thoughtfully and economically divest its retail operations and the company is making progress on that front. As this is an ongoing and fluid process, we don’t have any specific updates or timing to share.”

Report: As Many As 36 Shoppers Stores Could Be Closing

A Baltimore Business Journal reported earlier this week some stores could possibly be closing.

The company said nothing has been announced to close any Shoppers stores.

“When there is something to communicate we will do so. But, most importantly, we want to be clear that UNFI has not announced any plans for store closures,” They added.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook