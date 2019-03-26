



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bernard Hopkins, the suspect in the Pattereson High School stabbing, has been charged as an adult, police said.

A Baltimore police officer was patrolling Patterson High School when the officer was alerted by a school staff member that there may be a student armed with a knife on the third floor of the school.

The assistant principal, Ms. Williams and a teacher, Mr. Bluman, other staff members who helped separate Hykeem Raysor, Jaheem Burrows and Bernard Hopkins.

Ms. Williams said the victim, Raysor, was taken to the school health suite to be treated and evaluated by the nurse for stab wounds that he sustained at the time of the incident.

Police said the incident involving Raysor and Hopkins happened in a classroom on the third floor, where they had several verbal exchanges.

Raysor then approached Hopkins and asked, “Why are you reaching in your pocket?” when Hopkins jumped up from the counter, stabbing Raysor in the left hip and to the right of his chest.

Hopkins then chased Raysor around the room and into the hall of the third floor, police said.

Cell phone videos from witnesses were reviewed by police. Surrounding staff members intervened and helped separate the students before officers arrived on the location.

Mr. Bluman told the officer that he held Bernard Hopkins into Room 322, and said he told the assistant principal, Mr. ALukwu and officers that he saw Hopkins throw an unknown object out the window of Room 322.

Assistant principal Mr. Alukwu and Mr. Bluman recovered a closed black and silver switchblade in the school’s courtyard outside of the room, which officers believe was the weapon used.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hopkins was taken to Central Booking and Intake without incident, police said.

This story is developing.

