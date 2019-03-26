



Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore that left one person hospitalized Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to an area hospital around 8:58 p.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and hand.

The victim told police he was in the area of the 4100 block of Belvedere Ave. when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

