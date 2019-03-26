  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore that left one person hospitalized Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to an area hospital around 8:58 p.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and hand.

The victim told police he was in the area of the 4100 block of Belvedere Ave. when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s