



Baltimore County Police are investigating a carjacking in the Rodgers Forge area that happened March 22.

A victim was approached that night by two male suspects as she was sitting in her car in her driveway. One suspect pointed a gun at her, demanded her money and then the keys to her car.

She handed over her purse and the one suspect fled. The suspect with the gun then stole her vehicle.

Officers pursued the suspect until they lost sight of the vehicle at the Alameda and Woodburne Avenue in Baltimore City. The vehicle was later found on Winston Avenue.

Police are actively investigating the site of the carjacking and have increased patrol presence in the Rodgers Forge area.

Police are also advising people in the area to be vigilant of their surroundings.

