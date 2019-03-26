  • WJZ 13On Air

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students at a public high school in Charlottesville, Virginia, left classes Monday to demand racial justice days after the district’s schools closed over threats of “ethnic cleansing.”

News outlets report the walkout was led by the Black Student Union at Charlottesville High School, which was the target of the threats posted online last week. The school system says about 130 students from the high school and 21 from Buford Middle School took part in the walkout.

Teen Charged With Making Racist Threats In Charlottesville, Virginia; Schools Closed For 2nd Day

The district’s nine public schools closed Thursday and Friday over the threats against the school’s black and Hispanic students. A teenager is charged in the threats.

The student union says the threats showcase the districts’ struggle with inequality and white supremacy. Schools spokeswoman Krissy Vick says issues highlighted by the group are being addressed.

