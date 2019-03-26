



— About half of Americans are intimidated by working out in front of others at the gym, according to a new survey.

The survey — sponsored by a protein drink-maker Isopure and conducted by market research firm OnePoll — asked 2,000 Americans if they were afraid of working out in front of others. Their findings: as many as 50 percent say they’ve experienced “gymtimidation” and around 32 percent reported feelings of intimidation when working out near someone in excellent shape.

Another 17 percent said they grow intimidated when exercising in front of someone of the opposite sex.

On top of that, 31 percent said they get pangs of anxiety when trying to get in shape in general.

