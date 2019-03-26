  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Idol, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Entertainment, Local TV, Music, Towson University, Windsor Mill


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After surviving a grueling two-episode Hollywood Week on ABC’s “American Idol”, two local performers will advance to the next round.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, of Catonsville, and Dimitrius Graham, of Windsor Mill, both in their 20s, performed for Idol celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in December.

Harmon is a Catonsville native, and went to Towson University, though, according to a Towson University press article, hasn’t graduated yet.

He stunned the judges at his New York City audition with an original song, “Almost Heaven”

Graham also caught the attention of viewers with a heartfelt Solo Round performance, when he FaceTimed his mother, who was about to undergo surgery at the time of his performance in December.

He sang the Bette Midler classic, “Wind Beneath My Wings,” while his mother watched via FaceTime with the celebrity judges.

The episodes aired this week, revealing the two moved on to perform in Hawaii as part of the Top 40.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s