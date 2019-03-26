



After surviving a grueling two-episode Hollywood Week on ABC’s “American Idol”, two local performers will advance to the next round.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, of Catonsville, and Dimitrius Graham, of Windsor Mill, both in their 20s, performed for Idol celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in December.

Harmon is a Catonsville native, and went to Towson University, though, according to a Towson University press article, hasn’t graduated yet.

Shout out to @TowsonU for covering my story and for building an affirming community in which I and other LGBTQ+ students can thrive: https://t.co/MSIw39SJhk — Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon (@jlloydharmon) March 14, 2019

He stunned the judges at his New York City audition with an original song, “Almost Heaven”

Graham also caught the attention of viewers with a heartfelt Solo Round performance, when he FaceTimed his mother, who was about to undergo surgery at the time of his performance in December.

.@Thisismeechi singing to his mom via FaceTime before she goes into surgery. Eyes are sweating again #AmericanIdol #HollywoodWeek — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 25, 2019

He sang the Bette Midler classic, “Wind Beneath My Wings,” while his mother watched via FaceTime with the celebrity judges.

The episodes aired this week, revealing the two moved on to perform in Hawaii as part of the Top 40.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook