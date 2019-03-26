



Uber is bringing what may be a saving grace to Uber riders in Baltimore looking to save a buck.

Starting Tuesday, 20 more cities- including Baltimore- were added to “Ride Pass”, a $25 monthly subscription that allows riders to lock in to discounted trip prices that will not be affected by surge pricing, time of day, traffic or weather.

If you have the subscription, no more will you have the issue of late-night or rush-hour pricing, and Uber said it could result in savings of up to 15 percent for an unlimited number of rides.

“Whether it’s a daily commute or a night on the town, we want to give riders more ways and more confidence to get from A to B with consistent, dependable prices they can count on. Ride Pass is another step toward making that vision a reality,” Uber said in a statement Tuesday.

Users can sign up through the app, and once riders get going they can track their savings on every ride with real-time updates. It runs on an auto-renew system, and riders can cancel anytime, Uber said.

The 20 cities include, New York City, Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Orange County, Baltimore-Maryland, New Orleans, Nashville, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, St. Louis, Jacksonville and Memphis.

Ride Pass protects every Express Pool and UberX trip in the city’s eligible area. After riders purchase a ride, a map details are available by tappin gRide Pass in the Uber app menu, they said.

Uber also said starting Tuesday, “Ride Pass” will be available in select cities, with additional benefits on e-bikes and scooters with their “Ride Pass”, including up to 30 free minutes a day with JUMP.

Those select cities include New York City (Bronx and Staten Island), Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, Phoenix, San Antonio and Nashville, Uber said.

