



Baltimore County Police continue to search for the vehicle that is responsible for the death of a 12-year-old girl and the critical injury of her pregnant aunt Friday night on North Rolling Road in Catonsville.

Police responded at around 9:30 p.m. last Friday night when the suspect vehicle hit both of the victims and made no attempt to stop.

The woman, 32, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds but is in stable condition Tuesday morning. The condition of her pregnancy is unknown at this time.

The child, identified as Maria Popal, was taken to Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police Search For Suspect In Catonsville Hit-And-Run That Killed 12-Year-Old Girl, Injured Pregnant Woman

Police released surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, seen fleeing the scene from left to right across the screen after the collision.

Police said the car is believed to be an early 90s model Honda Accord that may have a black stripe or trim across its doors.

The vehicle will likely have damage to the front passenger side corner of the vehicle, police said.

Anyone who sees a vehicle similar to this description should call 9-1-1 immediately or contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous. Every tip, regardless of how small, will be investigated. Tips received through Metro Crime Stoppers may also be eligible for a reward:

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook