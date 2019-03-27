  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are injured after a shooting at midnight Wednesday in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to an area hospital where two men, 29 and 38-years-old, walked in suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Citywide shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Detectives have learned that the victims were inside their car in the 1800 block of Montford Avenue when they were shot.

No motives or suspects are known at this time, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221.  Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

