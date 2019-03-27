



US Marshals announced hundreds of arrests Wednesday.

“This is not and should not be acceptable to anybody,” said Gov. Hogan.

Gov. Hogan and dozens of law enforcement officials briefed the media Wednesday on who they describe as “repeat, violent offenders,”

“If violent crime is the life you choose, then prison will be the price you pay,” said Baltimore police commissioner Michael Harrison.

US Marshals and others announced the results of a warrant sweep, netting 264 fugitives over the last three weeks, mostly in Baltimore City.

A federal law enforcement official said the last time they had a sweep like this, the city went more than two weeks without a homicide.

One of the arrests stems from a homicide on W. Fayette Street. A 2-year-old boy, Trevor Graham was murdered with blunt force trauma, police said.

Jeremiah Amos was arrested during this roundup. He is now charged with second degree murder, child abuse and assault.

Federal officials won’t release the names of the other 263 suspects arrested, citing ongoing investigations and hundreds of other warrants to be served.

“The violent offenders that make up ‘Operation Seven Sentinels’, make up a small percentage of our community, but are responsible for a significant amount of violent crime. We should all feel a little safer now that they’re off the streets,” Commissioner Harrison said.

The governor took this morning’s press conference as an opportunity to stress the need for judges to be held accountable and mandatory minimums for repeat violent offenders.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook