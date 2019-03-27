  • WJZ 13On Air

GELN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing nine-year-old girl.

Skylar Marie Schultz was last seen in the area of Wellham Avenue, police said, wearing a blue dress with pink hearts and pink unicorn pants.

Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police

Police said she has blue streaks in her blond hair.

Anyone with information should call 911 for safe return to her family.

