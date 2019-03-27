



Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Lyndon Mason, 58, was last seen on March 27, in the 2300 block of W. Lanvale Street.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook