



Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dundalk on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of Avondale Road around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting.

There is no word yet on the victim’s condition, but police tell WJZ that the homicide detectives are being notified of the shooting.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

