Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Crime, Dundalk, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers


DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dundalk on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of Avondale Road around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting.

There is no word yet on the victim’s condition, but police tell WJZ that the homicide detectives are being notified of the shooting.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s