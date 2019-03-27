



The Baltimore Orioles open up their 2019 season tomorrow afternoon in the Bronx against the division rival New York Yankees on national television. While the year isn’t expected to be particularly kind to the O’s (PECOTA projects them to lose a league-worst 104 games), there is still some lingering hope that comes with each new season, that maybe, just maybe, the team will get better performances from some players.

One of those guys that fans are hoping can rebound is first baseman Chris Davis. Davis posted the worst hitting season in the history of the major leagues last season (.168/.243/.296) and one would think that things can only go up from there. He is hopeful that he’ll be able to get back to his hitting ways.

The good news is that Fangraphs Steamer projection system has him at least getting over the Mendoza line (.204). On the flip side, the history of .200 or less hitters in their next season is….a mixed bag.

In case you need a refresher, these are the names on the list of hitters who finished with a .200 average or less while getting at least 500 plate appearances in a season (minimum qualifying number for batting title).

Of those 12 players, only two played in the last 50 years when the game was more similar to the one we see today. Minnesota Twins shortstop Zoilo Versailles and Detroit Tigers third baseman Don Wert.

For Versailles, his average actually dropped four points to .196 in the 1968 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did get back above the .200 line to .236 in the 1969 season, but that was in just 321 plate appearances.

Wert, on the other hand, did bump his average back up to .225 in 1969 and then hit .218 in 1970. But, neither of those numbers is looking particularly enticing to Orioles fans who another four seasons (including this year) and $92 million left on Davis’ contract.

Could a fresh start under the new Orioles management along with a forgiving fan base that would easily embrace the slugger should he turn things around be just what the doctor ordered? Only time will tell, but more of the same from the man known as “Crush” to O’s fans would surely be a crushing blow to his once heralded spot in Eutaw Street lore.