



Bernard Hopkins, the 16-year-old charged with stabbing another student at Patterson High on Monday, has been ordered to be held without bail.

Family members of 16-year-old Bernard Hopkins said the Patterson High student was bullied, leading him to bring a knife to class.

“He carries it for protection,” said a family member who asked WJZ to conceal her identity. “The schools need more security and nothing is being done.”

Video posted online shows the incident as it unfolded in an upper-floor classroom.

Student Stabbed During Fight At Patterson High School

Hopkins’ relatives say he had to leave school over relentless taunts and only came back to the classroom Monday. “He finally goes back and he had to defend himself against some other students who were bullying him,” the family member said.

Police said the incident involving the students happened in a classroom on the third floor, where they had several verbal exchanges.

The victim then approached Hopkins and asked, “Why are you reaching in your pocket?” when Hopkins jumped up from the counter, stabbing him in the left hip and to the right of his chest.

Hopkins then chased the victim around the room and into the hall of the third floor, police said.

Cell phone videos from witnesses were reviewed by police. Surrounding staff members intervened and helped separate the students before officers arrived on the location.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing.

