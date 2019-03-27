



There’s a new brewery in town.

While their space on York Road in Govans has been open since December, they didn’t have their official grand opening until last Friday.

And this brewery still has more in store for beer-lovers.

On Sunday March 31 at 1 p.m, Full Tilt Brewing will release their new craft beer, “Hampden Cream” for $5 all day.

The brewery will also put on an animal adoption event in partnership with Baltimore Animal Rescue Care Shelter on Saturday from 12-3 p.m.

Attendees can adopt an animal on the spot or bring $10 worth of donations for a free beer or flight depending on your donation.

“It’s a place where anyone from young families to college students can go to have a good time, everyone can always find a little nook and hang out,” said owner, Nick Fertig.

Founders Nick Fertig and Dan Baumiller’s journey first began in 2008 when they started home brewing.

Four years later they went into business with Peabody Heights Brewery in Abell Baltimore since 2012.

They later met All Time Low’s lead singer, Alex Gaskarth, who invested in the brewery as well as graphic designer Jeff Chenault, who is responsible for most of their cans.

All this allowed founders Nick Fertig and Dan Baumiller to make their vision come to life.

The brewery has a food menu along with a variety of their signature craft beer to be enjoyed at the bar or at a table in their open space taproom.

The environment and fun atmosphere with funky beer cans, wall murals and board games aims to portray their own personality and a lively spirit.

Although their beer is still brewed at Peabody Heights for distributive purposes, as of Wednesday a lot of their special craft beers are made and served in house only.

Their new home has allowed Fertig and Baumiller to start creating an identity for themselves and show their personality.

Fertig said they are unique to their location because it is a very up and coming area and hopes to bring a new sense of community to this area.

He also recommends patrons park Faith Triumph Ministries parking lot across the street from their location.

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty.