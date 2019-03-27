  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County Bank Robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, FBI Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Local TV, The Bank of Glen Burnie


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for four suspects involved in a bank robbery in Glen Burnie this week.

Police responded to The Bank of Glen Burnie, located on Reece Rd., Severn, for a report of a robbery.

Four suspects entered the bank, announced the robbery and fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

FBI Baltimore’s Annapolis office responded, as well as Anne Arundel County Detectives.

Police said the suspects are two men and two women. Surveillance video is not being released at this time, no injuries were reported.

