



Maryland’s governor has appointed a former state police major as acting secretary of the state’s correctional services and public safety department.

Gov. Larry Hogan says J. Michael Zeigler has led operations at state prisons for the last three years. He spent 28 years with the Maryland State Police before that.

The Republican governor says Zeigler’s extensive experience in law enforcement will be a “tremendous asset” in his new leadership role.

He succeeds Stephen Moyer, who resigned as secretary of the state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services earlier this month to take a job in Florida.

In a statement sent Wednesday, Zeigler said he was honored by his appointment. He vowed to “continue to move the department forward in a positive way.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)