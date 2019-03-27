CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP/WJZ) — Man pleads guilty to federal hate crime charges in deadly car attack at white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, was convicted in state court in December in the death of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer and for injuring dozens more.

This story is developing. 

