Filed Under:Amtrak, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Bowie State University, Local TV, MARC Train, Maryland


BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — The man struck and killed by a train at the Bowie State University Mark Station has been identified as a Baltimore County man who went missing on March 25, police said.

Baltimore County Police were contacted by Amtrak Police on Wednesday identifying the man as Christopher Daniel Booker, a 30-year-old man who went had been last seen in the Owings Mills area.

This story is developing. 

