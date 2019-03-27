



The man struck and killed by a train at the Bowie State University Mark Station has been identified as a Baltimore County man who went missing on March 25, police said.

Baltimore County Police were contacted by Amtrak Police on Wednesday identifying the man as Christopher Daniel Booker, a 30-year-old man who went had been last seen in the Owings Mills area.

This story is developing.

