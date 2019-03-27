



Police are looking for two suspects wanted in the murder of Antwon Elijah Queen and Antwan Tony Briggs, who were found dead in in the area and inside an apartment complex in Glen Burnie on Sunday.

Autopsies on the two victims confirmed that the cause of death for each was multiple gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide.

Homicide detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and found the suspect vehicle in the 800 block of Sexton Road, Pasadena, Md. Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found evidence related to the murders of the two victims.

Police have arrest warrants out for two suspects.

They have charged Edwin Javier Hurtado-Valdez, 19, from the 3700 block of Tenth Street, Brooklyn, Md., with two counts of first and second-degree murder, two counts of first and second-degree assault and firearm use in a felony violent crime.

Cambrea May Lynn Sieck, 18, of the same address, is the wife of Hurtado-Valdez. She has been identified as the second suspect.

Police said she helped Hurtado-Valdez with secreting evidence and helping him flee the area after knowing he was involved in the double murder.

Cambria Sieck was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.

The two wanted suspects are believed to be together at this time. Police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who comes in contact with them should call 911 immediately.

