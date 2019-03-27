  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Del. Jay Jalisi, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland delegates, Maryland House, Maryland News, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A vote on whether to reprimand a Maryland state lawmaker for an alleged pattern of bullying and abusive workplace behavior is expected this week in the state House of Delegates.

The House could vote as soon as Wednesday on recommendations from the General Assembly’s ethics panel on the alleged behavior of Del. Jay Jalisi.

Del. Jay Jalisi Responds To Ethics Committee Report Alleging ‘Abusive Workplace Behavior’

Jalisi has criticized the ethics panel’s report as “political hit job” and “a nasty smear campaign” against him.

But the panel of House and Senate lawmakers says its findings are based on 38 interviews and 18 sworn affidavits. A report outlines cases of abusive workplace behavior over several years, “particularly against female staffers.”

The panel’s report cites records showing confrontations at a hotel prompted management to no longer allow Jalisi to be a guest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s