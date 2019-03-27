



A vote on whether to reprimand a Maryland state lawmaker for an alleged pattern of bullying and abusive workplace behavior is expected this week in the state House of Delegates.

The House could vote as soon as Wednesday on recommendations from the General Assembly’s ethics panel on the alleged behavior of Del. Jay Jalisi.

Del. Jay Jalisi Responds To Ethics Committee Report Alleging ‘Abusive Workplace Behavior’

Jalisi has criticized the ethics panel’s report as “political hit job” and “a nasty smear campaign” against him.

But the panel of House and Senate lawmakers says its findings are based on 38 interviews and 18 sworn affidavits. A report outlines cases of abusive workplace behavior over several years, “particularly against female staffers.”

The panel’s report cites records showing confrontations at a hotel prompted management to no longer allow Jalisi to be a guest.

