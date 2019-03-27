



Baltimore will celebrate Saturday in the honor of the brave men and women who served in Vietnam.

The second annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veteran’s Day is sponsored by GMBC and Gilchrist at Martin’s West in Woodlawn.

“It’s free to Vietnam-era veterans and their loved ones, doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, this is our second annual event, last year we had about 750 people. This year I think we’re expecting over 1,000, it’s a wonderful celebration,” said Diane Sancilio, Gilchrist director of counseling and support.

Army Sgt. Art Grau, who now lives in Columbia, Md., served 13 months in Vietnam, he flew classified reconnaissance missions in support of the First Air Cavalry Division. He attended last year’s veteran tribute.

“To stand there and actually make contact with the other guys that you fought with, that was inspiring it really was. The entire program was wonderful, it was warm and welcoming, it really helped culminate the healing process,” Grau said.

Gov. Hogan will be one of the speakers on Saturday.

“This is the fifth anniversary of the first bill he signed into law, making March 30 Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day, so this is really a celebration that every March 30 across the state we are honoring and welcoming home Vietnam veterans,” Sancilio said.

Sgt. Grau served four years in the Army. He’s written a book about his experience in Vietnam titled, “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place,”

“It was scary, you get used to getting shot at after a while, and I was just fortunate that nothing ever happened to me. I was very lucky,” Grau said.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at Martin’s West. The program runs from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

For more information you can log on to www.gilchrist.org.

