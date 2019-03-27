



Baltimore County Police are looking for a 30-year-old woman who left home on under suspicious circumstances and has not returned.

Police said Denise Carter has had no cell phone use, no SM use and no contact with family.

Police said they do not know what clothing she was wearing at the time, but her hair is black with red braids.

They ask the public to call 911 or 410-307-2020 with information.

