



Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon in northwest Baltimore.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Penhurst Ave. around 2:47 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook