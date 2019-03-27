



A former National Security Agency contractor accused in a massive theft of classified information is due back in court for an expected guilty plea.

Federal prosecutors in Baltimore say Harold Martin faces a re-arraignment on Thursday afternoon. That proceeding typically signals a change of plea to guilty.

Martin was arrested in 2016 on charges that he stole an enormous volume of sensitive information that prosecutors say he stowed at his Maryland home.

He was charged with willful retention of national defense information.

A lawyer for Martin did not come to the phone on Wednesday but was expected to issue a statement after Thursday’s hearing.

The hearing will be held in U.S. District Court in Baltimore before Judge Richard D. Bennett.

