



The Stronach Group has called on Baltimore City to immediately drop their lawsuit to seize Pimlico & the Preakness Stakes.

The owner of Pimlico Race Course sent a letter Wednesday to the city of Baltimore’s top lawyer, asking him to withdraw the attempt to seize ownership of the track and the Preakness Stakes on the grounds that under Maryland law, only the state has the authority to seek action.

Mayor Catherine Pugh filed the lawsuit earlier this month in a Baltimore Circuit Court in the effort of keeping the Preakness in Baltimore.

Mayor Pugh Sues Owners Of The Pimlico In An Effort To Block Preakness Move To Laurel

The complaint asked the Circuit Court to declare that state law prohibits the Preakness from leaving Pimlico, absent a disaster or emergency, to try ot block them from moving the Preakness to Laurel Park and from using state bonds to fund improvements at the track.

The suit also petitions to condemn Pimlico Race Course and the Preakness Stakes so that Baltimore City can take ownership.

Lawyers for Stronach’s Maryland Jockey Club, Alan Rifkin and Arnold Weiner, responded with the letter to City Solicitor Andre Davis, writing that the city’s lawsuit is “devoid” on “good ground” to support it, because the State of Maryland has “exclusive authority” over all aspects of racing.

“We respectfully demand that the city action be immediately withdrawn,” the attorneys wrote. “The failure to do so may result in our clients seeking all available sanctions, including costs, expenses, attorneys’ fees, punitive damages and any other relief a court may grant.”

This story is developing.

