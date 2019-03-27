  • WJZ 13On Air

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Sandalwood Elementary School in Baltimore paid tribute to 7-year-old Na’Tasha Newman, a classmate who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Essex in Oct. 2018.

7-Year-Old Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle Outside Essex School

Fourth-grade students at Sandalwood created a community service project called Free Little Library at Harbor Point Estates.

Students dedicated a community service project to Na’Tasha Newman.

Students dedicated the project to Na’Tasha and created a section of the library called, “Na’Tasha’s Nook.”

Students read at the grand opening of Free Little Library.

Students walked from Sandalwood Elementary to Harbor Point Estates on Wednesday for the grand opening of Free Little Library.

There is a plaque with a picture of Na’Tasha inside the leasing center where students can come and rent books.

A plaque hangs inside Free Litle Library with a picture of Na’Tasha Newman.

