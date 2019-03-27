



Sandalwood Elementary School in Baltimore paid tribute to 7-year-old Na’Tasha Newman, a classmate who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Essex in Oct. 2018.

Fourth-grade students at Sandalwood created a community service project called Free Little Library at Harbor Point Estates.

Students dedicated the project to Na’Tasha and created a section of the library called, “Na’Tasha’s Nook.”

Students walked from Sandalwood Elementary to Harbor Point Estates on Wednesday for the grand opening of Free Little Library.

There is a plaque with a picture of Na’Tasha inside the leasing center where students can come and rent books.

