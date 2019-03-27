  • WJZ 13On Air

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A man accused of hosting a website that made more than 1 million images of child pornography available on the darknet will remain in custody in the U.S. after his extradition from Ireland.

A federal public defender representing 33-year-old Eric Eoin Marques told a magistrate judge in Maryland on Wednesday that his client isn’t currently challenging his detention, but reserves the right to seek bond later.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.

A criminal complaint accuses Marques of operating a web hosting service on the darknet that allowed thousands of users to view and share violent images of sexual abuse of children.

The darknet is part of the internet but hosted within an encrypted network. It is accessible only through anonymity-providing tools, such as the Tor browser.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

