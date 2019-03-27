By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant, but cooler than normal Wednesday afternoon, after a very frosty morning with lows in the mid to upper 20’s in many places.

Thursday we will see warmer air and then more clouds developing later. We should top out just above 60 degrees.

A few showers may move our way by early Friday, along with very mild temperatures which will approach 70!

Even warmer air is on tap for Saturday, and we could get to the mid-70’s!

More showers, however, are coming back for late Saturday night and early Sunday, and then a cooler air mass will move our way.

Enjoy a nice taste of spring coming our way! Bob Turk

