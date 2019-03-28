



Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on I-95 Wednesday night in Baltimore County.

The victim, identified as Aaron Reddy, 18, of Perry Hall, was pronounced dead on the scene.

At around 10:40 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car near mile marker 68.5 on southbound I-95, at the Joppa Road overpass.

When they arrived, they saw a black Honda Civic in the woods against a chain link fence, running parallel to the highway.

Police learned the vehicle belonged to Reddy, who was found lying unresponsive in the travel portion of southbound I-95.

Police said Reddy left his home in Perry Hall and moved eastbound on Joppa Road, approaching I-95 when he exited the roadway for unknown reasons and traveled for around 400 yards before hitting a tree. His car came to a rest against a chain link fence.

Police believe Reddy was alone in the car, left his car and entered the roadway on foot.

Witnesses told police they saw Reddy lying on the roadway before he was struck by oncoming traffic.

The investigation is ongoing.

