



A local school and other area passengers are scrambling to get new flights after WOW Air went out of business overnight as passengers at BWI were in the process of boarding one of the company’s flights.

The WOW airlines signage is still up at the airport, but there hasn’t been anyone — employee or customer– at the ticketing counters all day.

Anyone who does come by would only see the printouts saying the airline is no longer operational.

WOW Airlines Ceases Services, Leaves BWI Passengers Stranded

A WOW air plane was still parked on the BWI tarmac Thursday afternoon nearly 24-hours after its wings were clipped.

The company cancelled all flights worldwide effective immediately leaving more than 2,500 packed and ticketed passengers now stranded and scrambling.

Derrick Wisner was kind of left high and dry, really.

“No, nothing. No offers of another airline. No offers of a hotel,” Wisner said of the company’s response to customers.

He was scheduled to fly from Baltimore to Dublin on the budget carrier.

Shortly before boarding, his phone started pinging with messages from the airline detailing delays and even an offer to upgrade his seat.

“From there, it was just updates and updates, and then the eventual letdown,” Wisner said.

The same disappointment came on delay for a local class of eighth graders who found out Thursday morning their flight to Iceland scheduled for later this week will not be taking off.

“It may be planes, trains and automobiles,” said Liz Dover Baker, The Head of School at The Greenmount School. “We’re not sure where we’re flying out of at this point, but this is about being flexible and being positive.”

But new airfare may come at a steep price for stranded passengers

Flyers rights advocates recommend rebooking with another airline now and trying to recoup ticket costs later.

WOW Air: What To Do If The Airline You’re Traveling On Goes Bust

Passengers should be proactive and try to find another flight.

WOW Air posted similar information on its website, advising now grounded flyers to contact other airlines.

And for those who didn’t buy trip insurance, t contact credit card companies for any possible refunds.

Iceland Air, which operates out of Dulles, is offering rescue rates, or discounted tickets, to the affected travelers.

