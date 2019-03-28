



Budget airline WOW Air ceased all services starting Thursday, March 28 stranding passengers flying in and out of BWI.

The Icelandic airline did ground six flights that were set to leave late Wednesday at Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, New York and Baltimore.

Landed in Bmore last night from Paris on WOW and since I needed a wheel chair, I was one of the last to exit and thought it strange that police officers were entering plane and now wondered if the plane was seized. #wowair #prayingforticketholders #bwi pic.twitter.com/UMVMg9dYPO — rita walters (@ritalwalters) March 28, 2019

WOW Air passengers are stranded across the U.S. and Europe.

In a statement on its website the airline, which had earlier suspended all its flights, told passengers there would be no further flights and advised them to check flights with other airlines for ways to reach their destinations.

CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave said thousands of passengers would be stuck on Thursday looking for a back home, or a way to get where they were going. He said the best option for stranded passengers was to try and get help through their credit card companies, if they booked their tickets that way.

Its bankruptcy comes after six months of turbulent negotiations to sell the low-cost carrier, first to its main rival and flag-ship carrier Icelandair and later to Indigo Partners, an American company operating the airline Wizz.

