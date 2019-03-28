  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — The city of Washington, D.C., is suing several Maryland families and two current District residents that it says falsified residency records to enroll children in District schools for free.

News outlets report the office of city Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday filed lawsuits against seven adults, three of which worked for the school system at the time of the alleged fraud.

District parents and caregivers can enroll students for free in city public schools, but those outside of the District must pay at least $10,000 a year in tuition.

The lawsuits seek a total of $700,000 in unpaid fees, tuition and benefits. The Washington Post reports the accused families weren’t immediately reached for comment.

Racine has said his office is investigating dozens of cases of possible residency fraud.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

