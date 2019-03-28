



A former NSA contractor from Maryland who is accused in the theft of classified data changed his plea this afternoon.

Harold Martin was arrested in 2016 on charges he stole an enormous volume of sensitive information that he kept at his home in Glen Burnie.

Re-Arraignment Scheduled For Glen Burnie Man Accused Of Stealing Millions Of NSA Documents

He initially pleaded not guilty.

