  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Glen Burnie, Harold Martin, Local TV, Maryland, NSA


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A former NSA contractor from Maryland who is accused in the theft of classified data changed his plea this afternoon.

Harold Martin was arrested in 2016 on charges he stole an enormous volume of sensitive information that he kept at his home in Glen Burnie.

Re-Arraignment Scheduled For Glen Burnie Man Accused Of Stealing Millions Of NSA Documents

He initially pleaded not guilty.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s