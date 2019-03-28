



#WJZ The House passes Johns Hopkins Police bill. — Pat Warren WJZ (@PatWarrenWJZ) March 28, 2019

The House of Delegates passed the Johns Hopkins Police bill aimed at arming a police force for the private Johns Hopkins University.

The bill doesn’t go to the Governor just yet.

It first needs to go to a conference committee before it reaches the governor’s desk.

The bill puts armed officers on patrol around Johns Hopkins neighborhoods and has divided the Baltimore City Delegation and caused disputes between groups in and around the campus and hospital.

This story is developing.

