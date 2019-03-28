  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Howard County, Local TV, Talkers


COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County is among the nation’s healthiest cities, according to a report by U.S. News & World Report.

Howard County is the tenth healthiest community in the country.

According to the report, it ranks highly with the populations overall health and infrastructure.

Three Virginia communities also made the list — Falls Church ranks no. 3, followed by Loudoun County at no. 4 and Fairfax County at no. 14.

Columbia recently was ranked as one of the safest places to live as well.

Read the full report here. 

