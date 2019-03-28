



Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Riffle has been named as the deputy who was the involved deputy in the shooting incident from Monday in Thurmont.

Sgt. Riffle has been a Deputy Sheriff with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for 13 years. He is currently on administrative leave.

According to The Frederick News-Post, Riffle was involved in another fatal shooting in 2013. He and another deputy shot and killed 19-year-old Daniel Alain Vail in Mount Airy.

The fatal officer-involved shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Man Killed In Frederick County Officer-Involved Shooting

The man, identified as Abraham Arellano, 26, of Thurmont, was shot after he reportedly was seen walking toward a home he had been restricted from by a protective order with a handgun.

Police said they gave multiple commands for the suspect to put the gun down, however he refused and continued walking toward the home.

Sgt. Riffle discharged his patrol rifle one time and struck the man. Immediate first aid was given to the suspect and EMS was called to the residence, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

