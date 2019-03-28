  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge is expected to hear arguments next week about whether a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper office should have more time to consider an insanity plea.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken met with prosecutors and Jarrod Ramos’ attorneys on Thursday in chambers for about an hour.

State’s attorney Anne Colt Leitess told reporters that Ripken set an April 4 court date to hear arguments and issue a decision.

Because of additional case materials they have received, Ramos’ attorneys have asked for 60 to 90 days beyond an earlier March 15 deadline to consider changing their client’s plea from not guilty to not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Ramos is charged with murder in the June attack in the Capital Gazette newsroom.

