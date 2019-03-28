  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore News, Capital Gazette, Freedom of the Press Day, Local TV, Maryland


ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — In honor of the five victims who died in the Capital Gazette shooting, June 28 is officially freedom of the press day in Maryland.

On June 28, 2018, a gunman killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper. The Maryland General Assembly voted unanimously to pass the joint resolution.

The bill was sponsored by two Anne Arundel County lawmakers.

