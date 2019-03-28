



The man convicted of raping and killing a Muslim teen in Virginia is sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

25-year-old Darwin Martinez-Torres plead guilty to murder, rape and other charges as part of a deal that allowed him to avoid the death penalty.

In 2017, the victim- 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, was walking with a group of friends to a mosque for pre-dawn services.

At that time, prosecutors said Martinez-Torres got out his car and chased the group, after a road rage incident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook